Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$148.03 million and a P/E ratio of -27.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.37. The company has a current ratio of 44.41, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15. Chesswood Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.55.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

