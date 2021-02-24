Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE CIM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. 2,638,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 83,541 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.