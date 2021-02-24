Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,416.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,464.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,334.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

