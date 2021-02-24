CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7,597.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,065 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $286.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

