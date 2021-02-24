CI Investments Inc. Buys 12,011 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

