CI Investments Inc. Buys 154,586 Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 711.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of CEO stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. CNOOC Limited has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.