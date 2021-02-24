CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $174.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

