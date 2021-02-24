CI Investments Inc. Sells 414,360 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after buying an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE SBSW opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

