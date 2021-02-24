CI Investments Inc. Sells 8,927 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.