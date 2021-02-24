CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $362.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.