CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

