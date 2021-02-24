CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

