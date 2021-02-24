CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,188 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,160 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

