CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in ASML by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.07 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $551.40 and its 200-day moving average is $441.08. The company has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

