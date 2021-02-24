Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Up 7%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.68. 12,201,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 22,034,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

CIDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.