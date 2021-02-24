Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s 2nd Largest Position

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 3.8% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.22. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

