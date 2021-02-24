Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $28,761.02

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $28,761.02 and $123,084.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073215 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002785 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org.

Cipher Token Trading

Cipher can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

