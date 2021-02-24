Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Gap Up to $1.12

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.12, but opened at C$1.27. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.