Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.08

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 132994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $551.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

