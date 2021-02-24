Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

