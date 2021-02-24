Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 5,605,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,359,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

