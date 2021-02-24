CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Position Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of CMC Materials worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $178.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.