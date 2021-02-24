CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Kevin Kometer Sells 8,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CME stock opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

