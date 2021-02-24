Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 10,415 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

