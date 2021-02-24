Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $363,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.32. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

