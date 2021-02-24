Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

