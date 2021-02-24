Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $740.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $777.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

