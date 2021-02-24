Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $250.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45. The company has a market cap of $677.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

