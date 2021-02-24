Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

