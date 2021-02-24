Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 568 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 471,638 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of WM stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.