Cogent Communications (CCOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

