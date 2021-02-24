Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte Sells 9,800 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cognex stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.