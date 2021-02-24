Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Carl Gerst Sells 115,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 681,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,034. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 279,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $24,357,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

