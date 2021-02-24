Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -897.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

