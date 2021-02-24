Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.89 on Monday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 39.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colfax by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

