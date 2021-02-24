Colliers Securities Weighs in on IntriCon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

