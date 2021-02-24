Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.92. 9,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 5,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

