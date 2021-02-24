Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.01

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 3390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

