Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,512,000 after buying an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth $4,301,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

