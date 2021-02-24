Comerica Bank Grows Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

