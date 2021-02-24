Comerica Bank Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.