Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 318,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

