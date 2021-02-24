Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 3,336 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Redfin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 223,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 63,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

