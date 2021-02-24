Comerica Bank Sells 489 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after buying an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Targa Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

