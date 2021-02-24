Comerica Bank Takes $267,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 152,692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 133,947 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $3,681,000.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -721.44 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

