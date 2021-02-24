Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $22.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

