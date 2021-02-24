Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Up 7.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,644,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,577,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

