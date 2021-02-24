Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

