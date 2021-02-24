Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.40 ($6.35).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.27 ($6.20) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.82 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.97.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

