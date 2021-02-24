Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth $118,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter worth $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

